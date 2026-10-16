Six Flags Over Georgia Victim Will Be Laid to Rest Sunday

Hassan Jihan Ibn Kariem -- the man who was thrown from a roller coaster and fell to his death at Six Flags Over Georgia earlier this week -- will be laid to rest on Sunday ... TMZ has learned.

His family tells TMZ ... Hassan's body was returned to them from the coroner on Thursday, and -- because he was a Muslim -- Hassan's body has to be buried within 3 days of the mortuary receiving him.

We're told his funeral is scheduled for Sunday at 2 PM in Atlanta.

As we reported ... Hassan rode Goliath while at the theme park with his girlfriend and her family -- and, mid-ride, he somehow became unrestrained and flew off the ride.

Play video content Video: Former Six Flags Operator Explains How Goliath Restraint Could've Opened on Fatal Ride TMZ.com

Investigators say he hit the tracks multiple times on his way down before landing beneath the roller coaster.

Authorities are still looking into exactly what happened ... though we spoke to a former Six Flags employee who says that, with enough force, a person could theoretically remove the arm restraint.

Hassan was an educator who had survived a car fire just weeks before he fell off Goliath.