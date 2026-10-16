Six Flags Over Georgia: Goliath Had No Issues During Most Recent State Inspection

Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath ride showed no issues during its annual mandatory state inspection, according to the state compliance office ... but that inspection happened about seven months before someone died on the roller coaster.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire released a statement Thursday ... noting Goliath underwent mandatory testing back in March -- and "No violations, deficiencies, citations, or red tags were reported."

From what we've gathered, Georgia state law requires all amusement park rides to be inspected annually -- and can be inspected more frequently -- by a licensed inspector at the owner's expense. ABC News reported Goliath passed its last three inspections with no issues.

OCI also noted the ride remains out of commission ... and investigators are in the middle of a thorough examination to learn how Monday's fatal incident occurred. The ride will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

As we reported ... Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died Monday after he was thrown from the coaster, hit the track multiple times, and landed beneath the ride.

Hassan was at the park with his girlfriend and her family when he was killed. He was just 42 years old.