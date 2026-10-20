Metal Bracket Falls Off Roller Coaster at Six Flags Amusement Park in Ohio

Six Flags is literally falling apart these days ... a metal bracket fell right off a roller coaster at its amusement park in Ohio.

Cedar Point's Millennium Force roller coaster was shut down on Friday after the bracket reportedly came off one of the cars and fell into a guest area.

Thankfully, no one was hit or hurt by the falling metal machinery ... the latest incident in a string of disasters for the amusement park chain.

As you know, 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem tragically died last week after he fell from the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Then there's Six Flags Magic Mountain in California ... which is being sued by parkgoer Simon Kasawa, who claims he was injured on the park's CraZanity attraction.

And Magic Mountain recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to Christopher Hawley's death after a ride on X2 a few years back.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Coaster Victim's Family Knew He Was In Distress Right After Riding X2 TMZ.com

His mother and brother joined us on "TMZ Live" in August, telling us about the warning signs Christopher had after getting off the intense ride.

But it seems Millennium Force is already up and running again ... a Cedar Point spokesperson said in a statement given to local outlets ... "The ride has resumed operations following the successful completion of maintenance inspections and all required safety checks."