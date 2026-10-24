Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath Roller Coaster Getting Seat Belts, Will Reopen

Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath roller coaster is set to be reopened with new safety features once the ride has been retrofitted ... after a man was violently thrown to his death earlier this month.

The theme park announced seat belts would be added to the ride ... as well as other rides with similar restraints ... CEO John Reilly revealed in a statement Friday.

Reilly added ... "Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia remains closed pending necessary safety reviews and clearances. Eight additional rides at five other parks are temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution. Our parks remain open, including throughout Halloween weekend, with more than 220 roller coasters operating across our parks."

We reported earlier ... Hassan Kariem died after he became unrestrained during the ride, flew off the coaster and struck the tracks multiple times.

In the wake of his death ... parks across the country temporarily halted operations on several high-speed coasters with similar lap bar restraints.

Kariem's family told us that he was laid to rest earlier this week.

The educator was only 42.