Bhad Bhabie Selling Massive Florida Home for $6.9 Million

Cash Me Out of My Florida Mansion!!!

Bhad Bhabie is looking to unload her massive Florida mansion ... and she's hoping to pocket nearly $7 million in the process ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the rapper's Boca Raton estate hit the market Wednesday with an asking price of $6.9 million.

The sprawling 8,958-square-foot property boasts 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, sitting on a beautifully landscaped acre in an exclusive guard-gated community.

BB purchased the mansion for $6.1 million back in March 2022 ... meaning she's looking to sell it for $800K more than she paid.

Inside, the mansion features a gourmet kitchen with oversized islands, expansive living spaces, a private office, billiards room, wine storage, and even a dry sauna.

The first floor primary suite is especially impressive ... featuring a spa-like bathroom, private outdoor Jacuzzi and not one, not two, but THREE massive custom walk-in closets.

And there's plenty of room for company ... with a separate 2-story guest house featuring its own kitchen and living accommodations.

Outside, the property feels more like a private resort, complete with a massive swimming pool, spa, lush tropical landscaping, and plenty of space for entertaining.

There's also a 6-car garage ... perfect for showing off a serious car collection.