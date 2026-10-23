Ariana Madix's Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Jewelry Stolen

Ariana Madix's had her Los Angeles-area home burglarized over the weekend ... and the thieves apparently made off with some expensive bling ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... someone broke into the reality star's home sometime over the weekend, stealing jewelry and other property.

We're told a neighbor called LAPD on Monday, and officers arrived around 5:45 PM to investigate the burglary.

According to our sources, officers discovered Ariana's back door had been shattered ... which appears to be how the burglar gained entry.