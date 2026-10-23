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Ariana Madix's Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Jewelry Stolen

Ariana Madix Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Jewelry Stolen

By TMZ Staff
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Ariana Madix's had her Los Angeles-area home burglarized over the weekend ... and the thieves apparently made off with some expensive bling ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... someone broke into the reality star's home sometime over the weekend, stealing jewelry and other property.

Ariana Madix Through The Years
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Ariana Madix Through The Years Launch Gallery
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We're told a neighbor called LAPD on Monday, and officers arrived around 5:45 PM to investigate the burglary.

According to our sources, officers discovered Ariana's back door had been shattered ... which appears to be how the burglar gained entry.

As of now, police do not have a suspect description.

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