Ariana Madix May Take Rachel Leviss Revenge Porn Lawsuit To California Supreme Court

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Ariana Madix may take her revenge porn battle with Rachel Leviss to the California Supreme Court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Ariana said she is considering filing papers with the highest court in the state after an appellate court recently sided with Rachel.

Ariana asked for a hearing date in September 2026 to be postponed while she decided on whether to appeal, which must happen within the next 40 days.

As TMZ first reported, Rachel sued Ariana and Tom Sandoval for revenge porn. She claimed Tom secretly filmed her X-rated FaceTime convos … while still in a relationship with Ariana.

Rachel claimed Ariana found the videos on Tom's phone and showed them to others.

The court denied Ariana's request to dismiss the claims … then she lost again on appeal and is now considering taking the matter to the California Supreme Court.