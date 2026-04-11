Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Home in Escrow, Sold Off-Market
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Our Last Link is Cut House Sells Off-Market
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship and messy split played out in front of the whole world ... but, the sale of their house apparently won't -- because the property's been bought off-market, TMZ has learned.
Sources tell TMZ ... the cozy Valley Village, California farmhouse is currently in escrow.
Here's the deal ... Ashley Fultz of DMF Realty shared a photo of Tom & Ariana's Los Angeles-area home Saturday and announced the pad was set to hit the market soon.
However, she explained on Instagram someone jumped in and paid full price for the place off-market ... clearly worried about getting into a bidding war with anyone.
Fultz adds, "All contingencies were removed and we’ll be closing this bittersweet chapter in a few weeks!"
She never mentions Tom or Ariana by name ... but, we know they owned this 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom estate which sits on a lot of more than 7,800 square feet.
The two were locked in a legal battle over the place after Ariana sued to force an immediate sale of the home back in early 2024 -- about 10 months after we broke news of the cheating scandal now known as "Scandoval."
The two came to a settlement in January of this year ... though it's unclear what the terms of the settlement were.
Tom and Ariana purchased the house together in 2019 for about $2 million ... and Tom swears he offered Ariana $3.1 million cash for the place -- but, she apparently didn't want to sell it to him.
Now, the deal's officially done ... though it's unclear who exactly is moving in.