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Simon Cowell Says Tom Sandoval's Band Is Perfect for Birthdays, Weddings

Simon Cowell Tom Sandoval's Band Would Be Great at Weddings

By TMZ Staff
Published
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THERE'S SOME POTENTIAL!!!
TMZ.com

Simon Cowell says Tom Sandoval would make a ton of money in the music industry ... as a wedding singer -- not as a mainstream frontman.

We caught up with the "America's Got Talent" judge and asked him about Sandoval's performance on the show back in August ... which Cowell lightly ripped apart -- telling Sandoval he liked him and his group ... but their performance of "Blinding Lights" didn't sound good.

Cowell tells us Sandoval just didn't really impress him -- as much as his fans may have liked the performance ... but, he could see Sandoval leading a "party band."

SC points out there's a ton of money in weddings and birthday parties ... and, he thinks Sandoval and his group -- Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras -- would rake in the dough if they jumped into that space.

While Cowell doesn't think Sandoval can sell records, we asked him if he's interested in helping a new group do it ... namely, does he plan on forming another new boy or girl band anytime soon?

Simon Cowell Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Simon Cowell Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Cowell -- who played a major role in founding groups like One Direction and Fifth Harmony, and formed a group called December 10 in his docuseries last year -- says he's thinking about it ... watch the clip all the way through to hear his full thoughts.

Bottom line ... not every group has a Grammy-winning album in its future -- but that doesn't mean there's no money to be made!

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