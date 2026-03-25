Simon Cowell Says Tom Sandoval's Band Is Perfect for Birthdays, Weddings

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Simon Cowell says Tom Sandoval would make a ton of money in the music industry ... as a wedding singer -- not as a mainstream frontman.

We caught up with the "America's Got Talent" judge and asked him about Sandoval's performance on the show back in August ... which Cowell lightly ripped apart -- telling Sandoval he liked him and his group ... but their performance of "Blinding Lights" didn't sound good.

Cowell tells us Sandoval just didn't really impress him -- as much as his fans may have liked the performance ... but, he could see Sandoval leading a "party band."

SC points out there's a ton of money in weddings and birthday parties ... and, he thinks Sandoval and his group -- Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras -- would rake in the dough if they jumped into that space.

While Cowell doesn't think Sandoval can sell records, we asked him if he's interested in helping a new group do it ... namely, does he plan on forming another new boy or girl band anytime soon?

Cowell -- who played a major role in founding groups like One Direction and Fifth Harmony, and formed a group called December 10 in his docuseries last year -- says he's thinking about it ... watch the clip all the way through to hear his full thoughts.