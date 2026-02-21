'Vanderpump Rules' Reboot Scores Early Renewal Despite New Cast Doubt

Longtime "Vanderpump Rules" fans may still be upset the cast they grew to love over the course of a decade is gone ... but, clearly the newbies are doing something right -- because the show's already been renewed!

Production sources tell TMZ ... the first season since 'VPR' rebooted is still coming out -- but, the network has already decided to bring it back.

We're told the show has performed so well on Bravo and Peacock the network just had to pick it up. Our sources say this isn't standard timing ... it's an early renewal.

This is great news for the cast -- all of whom are expected to come back for season 13 of the reality show though they'll also be joined by new faces currently being cast -- but, it's even better news for the network ... which might have been a bit worried given the tepid reaction early in season 12.

The show received some negative reviews early on from people who missed the OGs ... with one reviewer for a prominent publication even calling the show "Bravo's losing bet."

The "Vanderpump Rules" team decided the show needed a reboot after season 11 for a variety of reasons ... chief among them being the new cast, mainly Gen Zers, are just at a different -- more messy -- place in life.

Plus, while the "Scandoval" helped ratings, it didn't help relationships on set ... and some stars simply no longer wanted to film together.

The season 12 finale and reunion are coming out over the next few weeks ... and production on season 13 is set to begin in April.