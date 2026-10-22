Stevie Wonder Sues Former Flame to Evict Her From Rent-Free L.A. Home

I Just Called to Say Get Out ...

Stevie Wonder apparently wants an old flame to find a new place to call home ... and he's taking her to court to make it happen.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the music legend is suing Carmen Efferson to evict her from a Los Angeles property he owns ... he says she's been living there rent-free for nearly four decades.

The docs claim Carmen has occupied the home since July 1988 under a verbal agreement, with no written lease and a monthly rent of $0. But Stevie says that arrangement has run its course.

According to the lawsuit, Stevie's team tried several times over the summer to gain access to the property for an insurance inspection ... but Carmen allegedly refused to let anyone inside.

His lawyers say the lack of access jeopardized the property's insurance coverage, prompting them to send Carmen a notice in July terminating her right to stay there.

Stevie's team says she was supposed to be out by August 27 ... but she's still there, leading the singer to file the eviction lawsuit.

Things got pretty heated between Carmen and Stevie's legal team ... in one email included in the court docs, Carmen accused an attorney of having a "racist cold-blooded 'white male privilege'" tone and demanded he stop contacting her, dropping a few F-bombs along the way.

Attorney David Huff fired back, pointing out that the lawyer who originally contacted Carmen was neither white nor male ... and revealing his own grandfather was a civil rights hero. He also warned Carmen that her refusal to allow the inspection could lead to her eviction.

Making things even more interesting ... Carmen reportedly has a romantic history with Stevie, with the two said to have been engaged back in the late 1980s.

Of course, it seems Stevie has long since moved on in the romance department ... he's been married to his third wife, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, since 2017.