Stevie Wonder To Perform at DNC, Kenan Thompson To Lead 'Project 2025' Skit

The Democratic National Convention has been absolutely star-studded, and at least 2 more A-listers will take the stage on Wednesday night ... Stevie Wonder and Kenan Thompson.

DNC officials tell TMZ ... Stevie Wonder will be performing one of his hit songs, sure to energize an already rambunctious crowd in Chicago.

This won't be Stevie's first rodeo at a DNC ... he performed at the 2008 convention in Denver, playing hits like "Signed, Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours)." It's unclear what song he'll play tonight.

We're also told Stevie will take the podium and deliver a speech.

Kenan Thompson will bring his comedy chops to the United Center ... with Convention officials telling us KT will lead a segment focusing on "Project 2025," in the form of a comedy skit. Of course, Kenan's extensive "Saturday Night Live" career makes him a perfect fit.

Project 2025 is a proposed, controversial plan by conservatives that would make extensive policy changes during a second Trump administration ... which Democrats have harped on during the convention.

Play video content