Stevie Wonder To Perform at DNC, Kenan Thompson To Lead 'Project 2025' Skit
The Democratic National Convention has been absolutely star-studded, and at least 2 more A-listers will take the stage on Wednesday night ... Stevie Wonder and Kenan Thompson.
DNC officials tell TMZ ... Stevie Wonder will be performing one of his hit songs, sure to energize an already rambunctious crowd in Chicago.
This won't be Stevie's first rodeo at a DNC ... he performed at the 2008 convention in Denver, playing hits like "Signed, Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours)." It's unclear what song he'll play tonight.
We're also told Stevie will take the podium and deliver a speech.
Kenan Thompson will bring his comedy chops to the United Center ... with Convention officials telling us KT will lead a segment focusing on "Project 2025," in the form of a comedy skit. Of course, Kenan's extensive "Saturday Night Live" career makes him a perfect fit.
Project 2025 is a proposed, controversial plan by conservatives that would make extensive policy changes during a second Trump administration ... which Democrats have harped on during the convention.
So far, the DNC has seen a ton of celebs ... including Common, Patti LaBelle, Spike Lee, Lil Jon, Eva Longoria, Tony Goldwyn, Wendall Pierce and Sean Astin. Mindy Kaling is set to take her turn as host Wednesday night and Kerry Washington will finish off hosting duties on Thursday.
We're only halfway through the convention ... and with plenty of celebs and Kamala Harris yet to take the stage, it'll definitely be compelling to see how the rest of it plays out.