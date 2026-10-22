'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Facing Possible Foreclosure of Georgia Rental Home

Pinky Cole's Georgia rental home may soon be foreclosed upon ... because a finance company claims she hasn't been paying her mortgage.

Selene Finance LP filed legal documents in Pinky's ongoing bankruptcy case on Thursday ... claiming Pinky owes more than $164K on a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Atlanta area.

We're told Pinky has multiple homes in Georgia.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the company alleges Pinky hasn't paid her mortgage since December 2025 ... and it's asking the bankruptcy judge for permission to start pursuing a few different remedies -- including one that could lead to foreclosure.

Pinky's attorney --Jamie Christy -- tells TMZ ... "This property is not Pinky’s home, but rather, a rental property. The property is being treated in the bankruptcy plan."

Christy continues ... "This was an impulsive move by the servicer and the motion is being reset. The focus should be on Pinky righting her finances and growing her business to fund her plan of reorganization."

This is just the latest problem for Pinky ... who had to go to bankruptcy court to fight for a different property she owns -- another rental home which a creditor tried to seize.

Pinky starred in the 17th -- and most recent season -- of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."