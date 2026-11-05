Six Flags Magic Mountain Sued Again Over X2 Roller Coaster Brain Injury

Six Flags Magic Mountain is facing yet another legal headache over its X2 roller coaster ... with a woman claiming the thrill ride left her with a traumatic brain injury ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Destiny Banks claims she was riding X2 at the California amusement park on November 7, 2024, when she was violently thrown around and repeatedly slammed the back of her head against the headrest.

Banks says the ride caused a traumatic brain injury ... and she's accusing Six Flags of failing to provide adequate restraints, headrests, and padding to protect passengers.

She also claims the park knew about the dangers of X2 but failed to warn riders ... and she's seeking unspecified damages, including medical expenses and lost wages.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Coaster Victim's Family Knew He Was In Distress Right After Riding X2 TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported ... X2 was shut down following reports linking the coaster to multiple serious brain injuries and two deaths, including that of 22-year-old Christopher Hawley, whose family settled a wrongful death lawsuit involving the ride.

And Banks isn't the only rider taking legal action ... Patrick Plumlee sued the park in September, also alleging he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being violently thrown around on X2.