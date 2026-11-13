The Disturbing Discovery That Sent Fans to Cops

Play video content Video: Fans Uncover Alleged Slave Labor in Camgirl Criminal Empire TMZ.com

Nikita Tyukalo allegedly built a fortune exploiting OnlyFans creators and camgirls ... but a group of their own fans wasn't about to let his operation go unchecked.

Our new documentary, "TMZ Studios Presents: Inside the Camgirl Criminal Empire," is now streaming on YouTube ... taking viewers inside Nikita's rise and the disturbing enterprise that prosecutors allege he built through coercion, abuse, and exploitation.

The doc also explores how Nikita reportedly idolized Andrew Tate and followed his playbook ... until a band of online vigilantes began spotting troubling signs and launched an investigation of their own.

One of the group's leaders explains what first raised red flags ... including Nikita's unsettling social media presence and allegations he exploited the camgirls as they made next to nothing.

The internet watchdogs eventually contacted law enforcement and reaching out to the women's families ... hoping to put an end to the alleged exploitation.