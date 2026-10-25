Play video content Video: Jeffrey Epstein Traded in Blackmail and Access to Seduce the Rich and Powerful TMZ.com

Jeffrey Epstein was a master at finding weaknesses and secrets in people, and then using them to get exactly what he wanted ... and we break down exactly how that worked in our new documentary.

"TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" -- available on YouTube -- takes a hard, unvarnished look at how people like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Bill Gates got ensnared in Epstein's twisted world.