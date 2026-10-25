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Jeffrey Epstein Traded in Blackmail and Access to Seduce the Rich and Powerful

Jeffrey Epstein Master Thug Used Blackmail to Seduce the Rich, Powerful

By TMZ Staff
Published
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AN EVIL ENTITY
Video: Jeffrey Epstein Traded in Blackmail and Access to Seduce the Rich and Powerful
TMZ.com

Jeffrey Epstein was a master at finding weaknesses and secrets in people, and then using them to get exactly what he wanted ... and we break down exactly how that worked in our new documentary.

"TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" -- available on YouTube -- takes a hard, unvarnished look at how people like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Bill Gates got ensnared in Epstein's twisted world.

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He was a seasoned blackmailer who also created what one person called an "intellectual ponzi scheme," as a way of climbing the social ladder to the highest of heights.

Watch "TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" available exclusively on YouTube.

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