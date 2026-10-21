Jeffrey Epstein's Former Lawyer And Accountant Accused by New Mexico AG Of Covering Up Sex Trafficking Ring

Jeffrey Epstein's former attorney and accountant have been dragged to court by the New Mexico Attorney General and accused of covering up a sex trafficking ring at the late financier's Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit -- filed Wednesday -- that aims to prevent attorney Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn from receiving payments from Epstein's massive estate ... AP News reported.

While the estate's co-executors have previously maintained their ignorance of Epstein's crimes ... New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez said ... "None of this could be done by just one man. This was something that was facilitated, that was made possible by handlers, by lawyers, by accountants, by others who have yet to face real consequences."

Torrez added that the vast funds of Epstein's estate "belong in the hands of survivors."

We reported last month ... the FBI had begun investigating Indyke and Kahn, with their attorney, Daniel Ruzumna, confirming the probe.

At the time ... Ruzumna said that despite the inquiry, Indyke and Kahn -- who are also named as co-defendants in a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe against Epstein's estate -- had not been implicated in probes back in 2018 and 2019.