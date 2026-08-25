Doctors Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Being Investigated By New York Department of Health

The New York State Department of Health says it is taking a closer look at allegations involving doctors connected to Jeffrey Epstein, telling us the claims raised in recent media reports are "deeply troubling" and warrant review.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health tells TMZ the agency cannot discuss details of ongoing investigations but says officials are taking the allegations seriously.

The spokesperson added that the department "condemns any abuse by medical staff and any abuse of a physician's role that undermines patient trust and safety, including any predatory or unlawful behavior."

The department declined to provide additional comment, citing the sensitive nature of the matter.

The spokesperson added, "We extend our support to all victims and survivors of medical misconduct, physical, or sexual abuse" and encouraged any patient who believes they may be the victim of professional medical misconduct to file a complaint.

The department's statement comes amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein's relationships with members of the medical community after the Department of Justice released their names in the Epstein Files.

A New York Times investigation identified the various physicians linked to Epstein, but the NYSDH did not have any comment on specific names with respect to its investigation.