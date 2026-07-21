Epstein Victim Tried Contracting STD in Hopes it Would Kill Him

Play video content Video: Epstein Victim Tried to Contract STD Hoping It Would Kill Him CNN

A woman who says she survived Jeffrey Epstein's abuse as a minor is speaking publicly for the first time ... claiming she became so desperate to stop him, she tried to contract an STD because she believed it would kill him.

Roza Gilles shared her shocking story with CNN ... saying she was hired by Epstein as a secretary when she was having a hard time getting her modeling career off the ground. One of the tasks she was asked to do? Massage his feet.

At that time, Epstein was in a 12-hour-a-day work-release program after pleading guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges ... which Roza had no idea about until she noticed his ankle monitor, she tells CNN. She said during the massage, she was asked to take her top off ... and that's when Epstein began to grope her and masturbate.

It would become a traumatizing cycle of abuse for her ... but she says she thought she would die if she said a thing. This happened for years, first at Epstein's Florida mansion, and then in New York.

Roza said while in New York, she tried contracting an STD as her own plan to put an end to the abuse ... reasoning that she did not trust the government to intervene.

An Epstein survivor who has never spoken out publicly is revealing new details about the abuse she suffered. She tells @mj_lee she thought killing Epstein was the only way to stop him: “I ran around New York City as a child trying to get an STD to kill a pedophile.” pic.twitter.com/FOueXg1OTr @OutFrontCNN

Roza is now sharing her full story in case it encourages someone to come forward who may be experiencing something similar.

Epstein's work-release program lasted for about 9 months as per the highly controversial plea deal ... but per anecdotal stories, it's understood his abuse of power did not end there.

He died by suicide in prison in 2019 as he awaited trial for federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.