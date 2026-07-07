Never-Before-Seen Video From Jeffrey Epstein's Pedophile Island

Play video content Video: Unseen Video From Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island Surfaces Ion Nicola via Storyful

Here's a fresh look inside Jeffrey Epstein's notorious pedophile island ... and it's creepy.

Never-before-seen video offers a trip around Epstein's island -- Little Saint James -- in the United States Virgin Islands ... with an insider's look around the grounds and inside some of the eerie buildings.

The cameraman here is a Romanian artist who claims he worked for Epstein from 2010 to 2019 ... he says he did interior artwork on the blue and white striped building Epstein reportedly referred to as his "mosque."

Footage shows the island layout ... an oversized sundial, funky statues, manicured lawns, the pool, shaded areas, a boat, the pier and a floating trampoline ... plus some of the buildings where all sorts of horrors allegedly went down on Epstein's private island of perversions.

Inside Epstein's office, you see the ocean view he enjoyed from his desk ... where his Apple computer sits. There are sculptures from various cultures, a bright orange couch, and a large bookshelf framed by ornate pillars.

Overhead, there's a large mural covering most of the colored ceiling.