Jeffrey Epstein Estate Sued by Two Women Who Claim He Had Child Porn of Them

Two Women Claim He Had Their Pics In Child Porn Stash

Two women are suing Jeffrey Epstein's estate ... because they say their photos were found in his collection of child pornography.

A Jane Doe and a woman only identified as "Amy" filed the lawsuit in federal court earlier this week ... claiming they found out Epstein had half-naked photos of them in his collection after federal prosecutors seized them.

They're seeking class-action status for their lawsuit ... and calling on the feds to create a system of notifying the women in the photographs.

The lawsuit states, "One of Epstein's most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation, production, and distribution of child pornography and/or child sexual abuse material (together 'CSAM') of countless children."

The lawsuit alleges Epstein had a "modeling book" full of inappropriate pictures of girls.

Maria Farmer -- another alleged Epstein victim -- has previously mentioned the alleged "modeling book" in a lawsuit against Epstein's estate.

The lawsuit continues, "Although they claimed that the 'book' was for the purposes of developing child models for Victoria's Secret, the book contained nude or partially nude sexualized images of children."

Jane Doe states in the lawsuit that she was 12 when "Epstein stole partially nude photographs of her" taken for an artist study.

Amy states pornographic photos of her have been circulating amongst child sexual abuse material consumers for years. Those often-circulated photos were allegedly seized from Epstein's properties.

The lawsuit names Epstein's lawyer Darren Indyke and Epstein's accountant Richard Kahn as co-defendants because they serve as co-executors of the estate.