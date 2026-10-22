Jeffrey Epstein's Devil's Rolodex Revealed in New TMZ Documentary, Watch Now

Jeffrey Epstein went from an unremarkable kid on Long Island to rubbing elbows with presidents, billionaires and royalty ... so how did a socially awkward college dropout pull it off?

Our new documentary, "TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex," digs into how one of America's most notorious sex offenders built an astonishing network of rich and powerful people.

From private jets and lavish dinner parties to charitable donations and alleged blackmail ... Epstein seemingly knew how to get exactly what he wanted from the rich and famous.

We spoke with people who knew him growing up, along with Dr. Phil, Vanity Fair journalist Vicky Ward and a former prison inmate who spent many hours talking with Epstein.

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His former friend and attorney Alan Dershowitz also opens up about his regrets ... including why he wishes he'd listened to his wife's warnings about Epstein.