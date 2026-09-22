Rosie O'Donnell Says ABC Wouldn't Let Her Have Epstein Victims on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Play video content Video: Rosie O'Donnell On ABC Blocking Coverage On Epstein Survivors Re-Famous Podcast

Rosie O'Donnell wanted to have Jeffrey Epstein survivors on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when she was a guest host last month ... but she says ABC nixed her pitch and told her that would never happen.

The former TV show host revealed the broadcaster's alleged editorial choice on an episode of "The Jann Arden Podcast" ... saying she wanted to spend her last night on the show chatting with victims of the infamous pedophile.

Rosie says she was told that her idea wasn't going to air ... so, instead, she did a video with 8 Epstein survivors and posted it to her social media account.

She said, "We met, and I told them a little about my history and I told them why it means so much to me and to the human race and why this is a vital importance ... I thanked them for trusting me ... We just shot it in a few hours, two hours ... we shot the whole thing.”

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The group sang Helen Reddy's song "I Am Woman" as a group ... and Rosie apologized to them on behalf of the country -- since it seems they may never get the justice she says they rightfully deserve.