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Jeffrey Epstein Used Private Jets, Money to Con Rich, Powerful Men

Jeffrey Epstein Cash and Flash Seduced the Rich and Powerful

By TMZ Staff
Published
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FOOLISH FOES
Video: Jeffrey Epstein Used Private Jets, Money to Con Rich, Powerful Men (Saturday)
TMZ.com

Jeffrey Epstein, a college dropout with marginal social skills, ingratiated himself with the richest, most powerful men in the world by using the almighty dollar ... along with extravagant perks.

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WORST MISTAKE
Video: How Jeffrey Epstein Created Rolodex of Rich and Famous
TMZ.com

Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, and many others were seduced into Epstein's orbit, and in a new documentary -- "TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" streaming on YouTube -- we dig deep to expose his masterful con.

Of course, good ol' fashioned blackmail was also a tried-and-true tool Epstein used.

Watch "TMZ Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" streaming exclusively on YouTube.

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