Jeffrey Epstein Used Private Jets, Money to Con Rich, Powerful Men

Jeffrey Epstein, a college dropout with marginal social skills, ingratiated himself with the richest, most powerful men in the world by using the almighty dollar ... along with extravagant perks.

Play video content Video: How Jeffrey Epstein Created Rolodex of Rich and Famous TMZ.com

Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, and many others were seduced into Epstein's orbit, and in a new documentary -- "TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" streaming on YouTube -- we dig deep to expose his masterful con.