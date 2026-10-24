Jeffrey Epstein Used Private Jets, Money to Con Rich, Powerful Men
Jeffrey Epstein Cash and Flash Seduced the Rich and Powerful
Published
Jeffrey Epstein, a college dropout with marginal social skills, ingratiated himself with the richest, most powerful men in the world by using the almighty dollar ... along with extravagant perks.
Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, and many others were seduced into Epstein's orbit, and in a new documentary -- "TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" streaming on YouTube -- we dig deep to expose his masterful con.
Of course, good ol' fashioned blackmail was also a tried-and-true tool Epstein used.
Watch "TMZ Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" streaming exclusively on YouTube.