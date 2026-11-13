FAA Rolled Out New A.I. Traffic Tool Days Before Nationwide Ground Stop

The Federal Aviation Administration began rolling out a massive new A.I.-powered air traffic system nationwide just days before Friday's shocking ground stop ... and the timing is raising some eyebrows.

On Tuesday, the agency announced it was expanding its $875 million A.I. system, called SMART, to all 22 air traffic control centers ... promising fewer delays, less fuel consumption and smoother travel.

But just three days later, the FAA ordered a rare nationwide ground stop ... throwing air travel into chaos.

As Gizmodo reported, the rollout had already sparked concerns ... with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association saying it wasn't involved in designing or testing the technology.

The FAA insists the A.I. only recommends flight routes, leaving final decisions to human controllers. Worth noting ... so far, there's no evidence linking SMART to the shutdown.

As TMZ previously reported ... the ground stop halted departures nationwide, sparking chaos at airports across the country as travelers were left stranded.