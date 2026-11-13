Student Pilot Freaks Out in Cockpit After Learning of Nationwide Ground Stop

Play video content Video: Student Pilot Reacts to FAA's Nationwide Ground Stop Mid-Flight ATC

They say experience is the best teacher ... though that might not be a comfort to the student pilot who was caught up in the air when a nationwide ground stop was ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Audio from the call between the inexperienced pilot and a calm air traffic controller is going around online ... and it begins with the ATC telling the pilot about the ground stop and asking where he wants to land.

The pilot says he's a student pilot... and it's his first time flying cross-country solo -- and he straight up doesn't know what to do.

Points for honesty, and the ATC immediately pivots and asks which airport he flew out of ... clearly doing her best to send him in the right direction.

As we've reported ... the FAA shut down all aircrafts in the United States Friday afternoon -- explaining that a communication issue has forced the federal agency to pull the plug on air travel temporarily.

Different airports are giving varied time frames for when they think planes could be back in the air ... and at least one pundit on CNN believes it could take multiple days to diagnose and fix this issue.

Play video content Video: Airline Pilot Tells Us What He Knows About Ground Stop TMZ.com