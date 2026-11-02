Palm Beach Plane Crash: Young Co-Pilot's Videos Show Passion for Flying

The skies were practically a second home for Nathalia Gadelha ... and the 20-year-old co-pilot killed in Sunday's Florida plane crash loved showing off the view.

Nathalia frequently shared videos of her flights on social media ... giving followers a front-row seat to life in the cockpit ... from the aircraft's controls to sweeping views above the clouds and stunning sunsets thousands of feet in the air.

Her videos offer a glimpse into Nathalia's passion for aviation ... one she developed at a young age, earning her private pilot's license at just 17 while attending West Boca Raton High School.

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

As TMZ previously reported ... Nathalia was among nine people killed Sunday when a Learjet 60 traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas crashed near Palm Beach ... slamming into the ground and erupting into a massive fireball.

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Chilling audio from the flight's final moments captured the crew desperately trying to regain control ... with a female crew member screaming, "Holy f***, we're out of time," as the jet plummeted toward the ground.

Nathalia began taking flying lessons in 2020, learning from her father before graduating from American Flyers flight school ... with dreams of becoming a commercial airline pilot.