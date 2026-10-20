'Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson Was on Donnie Wahlberg's Plane That Skidded Off Runway

Donnie Wahlberg wasn't the only '90s legend on board the private jet that skidded off the runway in Las Vegas ... Amy Jo Johnson of "Power Rangers" fame was riding with him!

The actress -- who played the Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart, on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" back in the day -- shared pics from the runway ... after the plane crashed its wing into a fence during an aborted takeoff.

One pic captures what appears to be the pilots praying with another man -- possibly Donnie, based on his outfit -- while other photos show cops and other investigators on the scene.

In addition to the tarmac pics, Amy also posted photos from the New Kids on the Block concert ... really capturing the ups and downs of her Las Vegas trip.

Amy captioned the post, "It was an eventful weekend. That's for sure. Watching the incredible @donniewahlberg and his mates crush it in their last show in Vegas. And then surviving a very hairy plane situation. But we did. And I'm grateful and very happy to be alive!"

Play video content Video: Donnie Wahlberg Survives Frightening Runway Mishap Instagram/@donniewahlberg

As we reported ... Donnie shared a video shortly after the crash -- in which he said his plane ran out of runway and bashed into the fence after it "didn't get up in the air" while taking off from Harry Reid International Airport.

Donnie thanked God and the pilots for saving their lives.

Play video content Video: Donnie Wahlberg Plane Emergency: Hear Dramatic Air Traffic Control Audio ATC

We also obtained air traffic control audio that laid out the whole situation ... which captured the harrowing incident.