Donnie Wahlberg Plane Emergency: Listen To Air Traffic Control Audio

Play video content Video: Donnie Wahlberg Plane Emergency: Hear Dramatic Air Traffic Control Audio ATC

Donnie Wahlberg narrowly escaped disaster when his private jet skidded off a Las Vegas runway ... and TMZ has obtained air traffic control audio capturing tense moments from the emergency.

In the recording, a voice believed to be Donnie's pilot can be heard urgently saying, "Aborting, aborting," as the aircraft's takeoff goes wrong at Harry Reid International Airport.

Air traffic control quickly dispatches emergency vehicles, warns another aircraft of delays, and repeatedly asks whether anyone onboard was injured.

Play video content Video: Donnie Wahlberg Survives Frightening Runway Mishap Instagram/@donniewahlberg

As TMZ previously reported, Donnie and his team were aboard the private jet Sunday morning when it failed to get airborne, slid off the runway and slammed into a perimeter fence.

The "Blue Bloods" star later shared an emotional Instagram video, telling fans the plane ran out of runway during takeoff ... and crediting the pilots with saving everyone's lives.

Donnie said the aircraft narrowly avoided several fences, construction trucks, dumpsters, and heavy equipment before finally striking a fence.

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The close call came just hours after Donnie wrapped up New Kids on the Block's Las Vegas residency, which concluded Saturday night after 40 performances.