Donnie Wahlberg Plane Emergency: Listen To Air Traffic Control Audio
Donnie Wahlberg Hear the Chaos During Plane Emergency
Donnie Wahlberg narrowly escaped disaster when his private jet skidded off a Las Vegas runway ... and TMZ has obtained air traffic control audio capturing tense moments from the emergency.
In the recording, a voice believed to be Donnie's pilot can be heard urgently saying, "Aborting, aborting," as the aircraft's takeoff goes wrong at Harry Reid International Airport.
Air traffic control quickly dispatches emergency vehicles, warns another aircraft of delays, and repeatedly asks whether anyone onboard was injured.
As TMZ previously reported, Donnie and his team were aboard the private jet Sunday morning when it failed to get airborne, slid off the runway and slammed into a perimeter fence.
The "Blue Bloods" star later shared an emotional Instagram video, telling fans the plane ran out of runway during takeoff ... and crediting the pilots with saving everyone's lives.
Donnie said the aircraft narrowly avoided several fences, construction trucks, dumpsters, and heavy equipment before finally striking a fence.
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The close call came just hours after Donnie wrapped up New Kids on the Block's Las Vegas residency, which concluded Saturday night after 40 performances.
Thankfully, nobody was injured in the frightening ordeal ... and authorities are investigating what caused the plane to go off the runway.