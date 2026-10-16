Selma Blair Releases Statement After Arrest, 'Did Not Intend To Harm Anyone'

Selma Blair is finally speaking out after her shocking arrest earlier this week ... releasing a lengthy statement through her spokesperson, who claims the actress "did not intend to harm anyone."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Selma's rep says ... "Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

We broke the story ... Selma was arrested after allegedly punching a flight attendant and biting another one on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York. She was taken to a hospital, and on the way there she allegedly kicked a cop and then kicked a nurse once she got to the hospital. She was charged with two counts of assault and pleaded not guilty.

The rep says anyone claiming Selma doesn't have multiple sclerosis is "outrageous" ... and, while she's miraculously dealt with her physical ailments, her rep says she still has good and bad days and deals with daily pain.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Heard Screaming Amid Delta Plane Incident TMZ.com

The rep adds that Selma has pseudobulbar ... a neurological condition secondary to her MS "which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her. For the same reason, she travels with a service dog who doesn't leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her."

As we first told you ... Selma's service dog, an English Red Fox Labrador named Scout, was picked up by her lawyer at JFK airport after her arrest.

Selma has been quite active in her acting career, the rep notes ... and she's also worked hard as an advocate for disability rights and for the Jewish community.