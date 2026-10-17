Selma Blair is All Smiles at '90s Convention After Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting 4 People
Selma Blair Happy As A Clam At 90s Con ... After Allegedly Assaulting 4 People During Plane Fiasco
Selma Blair was all smiles at a Connecticut event on Friday after her disastrous plane trip to NYC that ended with her in handcuffs for allegedly assaulting 4 people, including a cop and a nurse.
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The actress showed up for 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, and Selma looked super happy to be there.
Just look at that big smile on her face as she wraps her arms around Brad Deiter, an actor who later posted the happy photo of the two at the event on his Instagram. You would never know from the picture that Selma was in huge trouble with the law last Sunday.
As TMZ first reported ... Selma caused chaos aboard a Delta flight heading to JFK Airport from Los Angeles and allegedly assaulted 2 flight attendants, biting one of them, according to police.
When the plane landed, Selma was arrested by police and, while being transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation, she allegedly kicked a cop in the head multiple times. Once they arrived at the hospital, Selma allegedly assaulted a nurse.
The FBI issued Selma a federal summons for allegedly assaulting the flight attendants since the alleged attacks occurred in federal airspace. New York State authorities also charged Selma with two counts of felony assault on the nurse and police officer.
Selma has pleaded not guilty to the charges.