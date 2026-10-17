Selma Blair is All Smiles at '90s Convention After Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting 4 People

Selma Blair was all smiles at a Connecticut event on Friday after her disastrous plane trip to NYC that ended with her in handcuffs for allegedly assaulting 4 people, including a cop and a nurse.

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The actress showed up for 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, and Selma looked super happy to be there.

Just look at that big smile on her face as she wraps her arms around Brad Deiter, an actor who later posted the happy photo of the two at the event on his Instagram. You would never know from the picture that Selma was in huge trouble with the law last Sunday.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

As TMZ first reported ... Selma caused chaos aboard a Delta flight heading to JFK Airport from Los Angeles and allegedly assaulted 2 flight attendants, biting one of them, according to police.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Heard Screaming Amid Delta Plane Incident TMZ.com

When the plane landed, Selma was arrested by police and, while being transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation, she allegedly kicked a cop in the head multiple times. Once they arrived at the hospital, Selma allegedly assaulted a nurse.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arraigned on 2 Felony Assault Charges, Bail Set at $20K CNN

The FBI issued Selma a federal summons for allegedly assaulting the flight attendants since the alleged attacks occurred in federal airspace. New York State authorities also charged Selma with two counts of felony assault on the nurse and police officer.