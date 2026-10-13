Selma Blair's Assault Case Won't Stop Her From Working

Selma Blair is getting back to business as usual ... TMZ has learned that all the drama around her airport arrest and hospitalization won't stop her from working.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Selma will be going back to work real soon. Our sources say she's planning to return to action within the week.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arraigned on 2 Felony Assault Charges, Bail Set at $20K CNN

We're told she has no plans to take time off -- even though she's been charged with 2 felonies -- and will be pushing forward with her work commitments and acting roles.

Our sources say Selma was traveling from a film set to more work commitments in New York when the IRL drama unfolded.

We're told Selma was working on a movie that hasn't been announced yet ... and has other unannounced movies lined up back-to-back.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Heard Screaming Amid Delta Plane Incident TMZ.com

As you know, Selma pleaded not guilty to two assault charges -- one involving a nurse and the other involving a police officer.

Selma allegedly kicked the officer while police were restraining her on a stretcher, and allegedly kicked the nurse while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

The nurse was just granted a temporary order of protection against Selma ... barring the actress from coming within 100 yards of her, as well as contacting her by phone, text, email, or other electronic communication.