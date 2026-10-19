Donnie Wahlberg Narrowly Avoids Tragedy as His Plane Skids Off Runway

Play video content Video: Donnie Wahlberg Survives Frightening Runway Mishap Instagram/@donniewahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg almost came face to face with tragedy over the weekend after his plane reportedly slid off the runway, slamming into a fence.

The actor/singer posted an Instagram video on Sunday, getting emotional as he told his fans that the aircraft was taking off when it "ran out of runway" and "didn’t get up in the air" at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Walhberg said "God covered us" because the plane managed to avoid a bunch of fences, but it "didn’t avoid the last one.” He then pointed behind him at a construction site, saying the plane managed to steer clear of several trucks, dumpsters, and heavy equipment.

He said the pilots "saved our lives,” confirming that he and his team were aboard the jet. At the end of the video, Walhberg got choked up as he told everyone he was safe and not to worry and to "praise God."

Walhberg was in Las Vegas finishing up his "New Kids on the Block: The Right Stuff" residency with Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight. On Saturday night, the band played their last concert, marking 40 performances.