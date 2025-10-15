Donnie Wahlberg Says Drake Maye, Patriots Defense Give Him Super Bowl Hopes

Play video content TMZSports.com

Drake Maye's got Donnie Wahlberg reconsidering his February plans ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports the New England quarterback has him legitimately wondering if the Patriots could actually make the Super Bowl this season.

We caught up with Mark's older bro out in NYC on Tuesday -- and the Pats superfan told us with the way Maye and New England's defense have stepped it up recently, he's wondering if his favorite team could make a championship run this year.

"I didn't know that it was possible a few weeks ago," Wahlberg said of a potential Pats title, "but it could be!"

Wahlberg pointed to Maye, Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones as some of the guys who give him the Lombardi hope. He also praised Mike Vrabel for the job he's doing on the sidelines.

Wahlberg, though, said his attendance at the big game in Santa Clara, Calif. wouldn't be a slam dunk ... as he said he's "a little busy" -- but he was sure he'd get a personal invite from the Pats if it did happen.