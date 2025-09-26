Patriots DC Terrell Williams Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel just revealed defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer ... explaining the health issue is the reason behind his recent absence from the team.

Vrabel made the announcement at the beginning of his press conference on Friday ... saying Williams will undergo treatment for the disease -- while noting his diagnosis is deeply personal for him.

"They're figuring out the best plan of attack to be able to attack this, heal it and fix it and allow him to get back to better health," Vrabel said.

"We wanna send our regards and publicly let everybody know that's what he's dealing with. When he's ready to talk, he will talk on his behalf."

Vrabel -- who signed on to lead the Patriots in January -- said inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will continue to make the calls on defense.

This news comes nearly two months after Williams suffered a medical scare during team practice.

Williams reunited with Vrabel when he joined the Patriots in January. The two previously worked together on the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023.

"His family has been through a lot, and we care about him," Vrabel said.