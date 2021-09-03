Donnie Wahlberg Says Cam Newton Would Have Led Patriots To Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

Donnie Wahlberg is bummed that his Patriots cut ties with Cam Newton this week ... telling TMZ Sports he was sure the QB would have gotten his favorite squad to this season's Super Bowl!

The "Blue Bloods" actor -- who's a SERIOUSLY diehard Pats fan -- broke it all down for us out in NYC this week ... explaining he really did love Newton as Tom Brady's successor.

"Mannnnn, I love Cam," Wahlberg told us. "I thought he was going to lead us to the Super Bowl!"

Don't get it twisted ... Wahlberg still has love for New England's new starter, Mac Jones -- he was just that high on Newton heading into this year.

"I'm telling you," Wahlberg said, "I thought he was going to take the Patriots to the Super Bowl. And, hopefully, Mac will as well. So, we'll see what happens."

Jones did ball out during the preseason, posting a 97.4 passer rating with no interceptions ... while Newton struggled. Cam also missed time due to COVID protocols.

But, Wahlberg told us he doesn't think the COVID issues and vaccine status had anything to do with the release ... saying he believes Bill Belichick just let him go so he'd "have a chance to start elsewhere."

Wahlberg added he's going to believe in Belichick at the end of the day no matter what ... saying, "If you're a Patriots fan, you trust him and that's it."