Bill Belichick Helped Cam Newton By Cutting QB ... Says Deion Branch

Patriots legend Deion Branch says Bill Belichick actually HELPED Cam Newton by cutting him Tuesday ... explaining to TMZ Sports the move will now allow the QB to find a starting job elsewhere.

Branch's logic is simple ... he says if Newton had stayed in New England, he would've warmed the bench all season behind Mac Jones.

Now, however, after releasing the former NFL MVP -- Branch says Belichick allowed the 32-year-old to go try to compete for a QB1 role in another city.

"Let's tip our hats off to coach Belichick and the move that he did make," Branch said ... "freeing Cam and allowing him to go and seek another team."

Branch believes there will be plenty of Newton suitors now that he's on the open market ... with the ex-Pats wideout telling us everyone from the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins could be interested in signing the 32-year-old.

"For sure he'll be picked up," Deion says.

