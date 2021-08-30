Ex-Patriots QB Scott Zolak Apologizes For Cam Newton Rap Comments

Scott Zolak is issuing an apology for saying Cam Newton is "distracted" by rap music at Patriots practice ... saying on-air he should have never made the "racially insensitive" remarks.

The ex-New England QB issued the mea culpa on the 98.5 The Sports Hub pregame show just before the Patriots played the Giants in their preseason game ... adding that he had spoken with Newton in person over it all.

"I'm sorry for that comment," said Zolak, who played QB for New England from 1992 through 1998. "I didn't need to make that comment."

Of his conversation with Cam, Zolak said, "I got a chance to talk to him, and Cam's nothing but class. Great guy. He handled it perfectly."

If you missed it, while Zolak was reporting from Patriots practice last Thursday ... he said he believed rap music blaring over the speakers was hurting Cam's game.

Zolak then urged his former team to turn the music off.

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it's distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he's dancing..." -Zo



Cam can't even listen to rap & dance at practice in peace 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/oGxsTogIVg — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) August 26, 2021 @FTBVids_YT

"I think it's distracting for Cam here," Zolak said. "Because in between every throw he's dancing."

Zolak continued, "He can't help himself."