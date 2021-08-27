Ex-Patriots QB Says Cam Newton 'Distracted' By Rap Music, Urges Team To Turn It Off

... Says Cam Newton Is 'Distracted' By It

Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak says his former team should turn off the rap music at practice ... explaining he believes the tunes are hurting Cam Newton's game.

Seriously.

Zolak -- who played for New England from 1992 through 1998 -- was reporting from Pats practice Thursday ... when he made the wild claim, saying he believes Cam is straight-up "distracted" by rap songs that blare over the team's speakers during workouts.

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it's distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he's dancing..." -Zo



Cam can't even listen to rap & dance at practice in peace 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/oGxsTogIVg — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) August 26, 2021 @FTBVids_YT

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all," Zolak said on 98.5 "The Sports Hub." "Because I think it's distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw he's dancing."

Zolak continued, "He can't help himself."

The 53-year-old former signal-caller then said it's stark difference when compared to Patriots backup QB Mac Jones, who he said "looks like he came to work again."

"Like, he's here to work. And everything is attention to detail."

"But, again," Zolak added, "that's Cam's style."

Time to cut loose, last day of #Patriots minicamp! @CameronNewton found a dance partner in @BournePoly11.



Ok, we see you Jerod Mayo. You still got it. pic.twitter.com/5zQD5BGm2G — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 16, 2021 @NBCSCameraGuys

Newton has been known to bust a move during Patriots practice ... cameras catch him often bouncing around to hip hop while on the field.

But, Cam has noted Jones has a similar love for the music ... explaining last month he was "surprised" by Mac's knowledge of rap.

"You catch him in the locker room every time quoting some Future, some Baby," Cam said.

Cam Newton says he’s impressed with Mac Jones, including his knowledge of rap music. pic.twitter.com/lUaf6KWm0l — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 30, 2021 @MarkDanielsPJ

Hard to fathom the tunes are playing any role whatsoever in the Pats' QB competition ... but Zolak clearly believes that's the case.