Cam Newton Cleared to Return to Patriots After Bout with COVID-19

Cam Newton is BAAAAACK!!!!

The New England Patriots have officially activated the QB from the reserve/COVID-19 list ... 12 days after he tested positive for the virus.

Newton was the first Pats player to test positive during the regular season when he popped on Oct. 2.

Newton immediately self-isolated and posted a message on IG saying he would use the time off to get healthy and self-reflect.

Newton missed the Oct. 5 matchup against the KC Chiefs -- a game the Patriots ultimately lost 26 to 10. Brian Hoyer got the start that game for the Pats but was later replaced by Jarrett Stidham.

Several Patriots players later tested positive for COVID after Cam, including practice squad player Bill Murray and star defensive back Stephon Gilmore.

In fact, things got so concerning the NFL postponed the Patriots vs. Broncos game, which was originally supposed to take place this past weekend ... but has since been moved to Oct. 18.

The Patriots are now scheduled to practice again Thursday and Cam is expected to retake his QB1 spot.

The timing couldn't be better for the Patriots -- they're 2-2 and looking to get back in the win column ASAP.