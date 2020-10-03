Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Patriots Game Postponed

Breaking News

The NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend.

The New England Patriots QB was supposed to lead his team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the positive test obviously will end those plans.

Newton tested positive on Friday night -- and according to the team, he immediately entered self-quarantine. The team says no other players or staffers who came in close contact with Cam have tested positive at this point.

The game was supposed to be one of the marquee matchups for the NFL this weekend -- it's being marketed as Cam Newton vs. Patrick Mahomes, two massive stars.

Now, 31-year-old Newton will likely begin a lengthy quarantine process -- and we assume he'll be tested daily (maybe multiple times a day) for the foreseeable future.

Newton is far and away the biggest NFL star to test positive for COVID since the season began. During the pre-season, multiple superstars including Ezekiel Elliott and Von Miller had it.

Just last week, several players and staffers from the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID -- forcing the NFL to postpone their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled to go down on Sunday.

As for Sunday's game, the Patriots have issued a statement saying, "We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs."

"The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

ESPN's Dianna Russini says the Patriots players were sent home from the team facility Saturday morning -- and told to stay by their phones regarding travel plans to K.C.

Russini also claims she spoke with multiple Patriots players who are all "very concerned" about the situation.