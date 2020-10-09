NY Jets Send Players Home After Possible Positive COVID Test

Breaking News

Concern in the NY Jets organization Friday after a player has possibly tested positive for COVID.

The player -- who hasn't been identified -- is being retested to make sure it wasn't a false positive ... but the Jets aren't taking any chances and have sent home players, coaches and staff.

"After a presumptive positive player test today, all Jets players and coaches were just sent home, per source," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Jets are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday -- but a positive COVID test in the organization could alter those plans.

Schefter says, "Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York today, so now there are questions whether they can leave to fly East for Sunday’s game against the Jets."

The NFL is obviously concerned about the situation -- especially after positive COVID tests on several; other teams including the Las Vegas Raiders, KC Chiefs, Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.