Patrick Mahomes and Pregnant Fiancee Sleeping Separately Due to NFL COVID Scare

Patrick Mahomes says he's sleeping in a completely different bedroom from his pregnant fiancee due to the Chiefs' COVID-19 scare ... because he understands the gravity of the situation.

"It's something I think about every day," the K.C. Chiefs star QB said. "You have to think about that with her being pregnant and kind of that high-risk category."

Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, just announced their pregnancy last month. It's their first child.

So, it must have been scary when Kansas City's practice squad quarterback, Jordan Ta'amu -- who shares the same meeting rooms with Mahomes -- tested positive for coronavirus Saturday.

And, Patrick says he was so worried about possibly having COVID and how that might affect Brit and the baby, he avoided her at all costs around their house.

"When I went home over the weekend, I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible."

Mahomes said he eased back on those restrictions once his COVID tests came back negative ... but he added the safety of his fiancee and their baby is still ALWAYS on his mind.

"I just try to do my part just to kind of keep myself away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises," Mahomes said.

Of course, there's a chance Mahomes might now have to go through a similar arrangement with Matthews this week after the quarterback came in close contact with COVID-19-positive Patriots star Stephon Gilmore during their game Monday.

Cameras caught Gilmore and Mahomes dapping each other up after K.C. beat New England ... and Mahomes said Wednesday he's regretting the actions.

"It was a little bit of a mental lapse," Patrick said.

So far, Mahomes and the rest of his Chiefs teammates have tested negative despite the close contact.