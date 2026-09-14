Jeff Bezos Leaves Jury Duty, Stays Mum on Deadly Amazon Plane Crash

Even billionaires have to perform their civic duty ... because Jeff Bezos was on jury duty down in Florida.

The Amazon founder was caught on camera leaving the Miami-Dade Criminal Courthouse on Monday ... and he was asked about the deadly cargo plane crash earlier this month involving an Amazon Prime plane.

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Bezos smiled, waved, and kept it moving ... beelining straight for the back of a black SUV while a local TV news reporter peppered him with questions about the crash.

As you know, an Amazon cargo jet traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Florida overshot the runway at Miami International Airport ... crashing into vehicles on a nearby roadway.

Five people were killed, and 5 others were injured -- but both of the plane's pilots survived with only minor injuries.