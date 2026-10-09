Plane Crashes In Ecuador After Skidding Off Runway In Harrowing Video

Play video content Video: Plane Crash In Ecuador Servicio Integrado de Seguridad ECU 911 via Storyful

A plane in Ecuador skidded off a runway, fell over the side of a hill, and crashed onto the road below ... and the shocking moment was caught on video.

Wild footage out of Cuenca -- a city in the southern part of the country -- shows the plane crest over a hill and land on the busy highway below.

The aircraft bounces onto the unforgiving terrain before coming to a stop across the roadway ... and closer inspection of the plane appears to show the nose totally smashed in.

First responders rushed to the scene to render aid and cordoned off the street.

According to The U.S. Sun ... the Cessna 208 landed on the runway at Mariscal Lamar Airport -- but was going too fast to stop on the tarmac.

Instead, the plane -- which was flying in from Guayaquil -- ended up skidding off the side of the hill.

Two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash ... and thankfully Ecuador’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation says they're alive and in stable condition.

The airport was closed briefly to air traffic but resumed normal operations later in the day.