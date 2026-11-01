Horrifying Audio of Palm Beach Plane Flight Moments Before Crash Revealed

'We're Out of Time'

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Audio between air traffic control and a Learjet flight in the moments before it crashed show the plane's crew scrambling to respond as they plummeted in a nose dive.

In audio first reported by the California Post, one female crew member yelled ... "Holy f***, we're out of time."

The audio begins with the flight crew telling air traffic controllers that they had experienced moderate turbulence and were dealing with ice.

After experiencing precipitation ... the flight said they were going to climb.

Then in a mayday call ... the flight crew alerted air traffic control that they were descending 10,000 feet per minute.

The call then became more frantic ... as the crew shared that they were now descending 20,000 feet per minute. Flight data would eventually show them descending 32,000 feet per minute -- roughly 360 MPH.

Eventually, the crew member tells air traffic controllers ... "We're going to crash into the ground."

After the crew member let out a high pitch scream, the air traffic controller then responded ... "I'm here with you, talk with me."

The crew member then responded that the aircraft was banking at 60 degrees ... before their audio cut out.