Selma Blair Breaks Silence on Airplane Arrest, Says She Never Intended Harm

I Never Meant to Scare Anyone on That Plane!!!

Play video content Video: selma blair breaks silence on airport arrest

Selma Blair is breaking her silence nearly three weeks after her shocking airplane arrest ... insisting she never meant to hurt or scare anyone during the incident.

The "Cruel Intentions" star posted an emotional video Friday afternoon to Instagram, apologizing to those affected by her behavior ... while clarifying she never intended to cause anyone harm.

"Not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life," Selma said ... adding, "To the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry."

Selma acknowledged she's been quiet since the October 11 incident ... explaining her lawyers have instructed her not to discuss the specifics while her legal case plays out.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arraigned on 2 Felony Assault Charges, Bail Set at $20K CNN

She also thanked fans for their outpouring of support, saying their messages have meant everything to her, her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, and her service dog, Scout.

Selma ended the video saying she's focusing on her health and her son ... sending love and gratitude to everyone who's reached out.

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Flight Crew

As TMZ previously reported ... Selma was arrested after allegedly punching and biting flight attendants aboard a Delta flight to JFK Airport. She was later accused of kicking a police officer and a nurse while receiving medical attention.

The actress was charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault involving the officer and nurse ... and pleaded not guilty. Her next court date is set for January 19, 2027.