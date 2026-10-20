Selma Blair Says She Would Drink to Mask MS Symptoms in New Interview Filmed Before Arrest

Play video content Video: Selma Blair Admits She Used Alcohol to Hide MS Symptoms in Interview Recorded Before Arrest The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show

Selma Blair recently revealed she would drink alcohol to help with her MS symptoms and nerve pain ... in an interview taped before her airport arrest.

That actress opened up about her alcohol use on the new episode of Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg's podcast, describing the way she would self-medicate.

Selma says that, even at "a very young age," she was using alcohol to soothe her headaches, anxiety, and nerve pain.

But she says that became a bit of a slippery slope -- acknowledging that she does not live a "sober sober lifestyle," and she knows drinking is something she "cannot do."

The vulnerable interview comes in the wake of the alarming airport arrest her team says was the result of a "medical emergency."

Selma was charged with two counts of assault after allegedly kicking a police officer and a nurse. She pled not guilty.

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Jenny wrote on Instagram ... "DISCLAIMER: This interview was recorded before the recent events involving Selma Blair. Nothing but love for Selma and this conversation."