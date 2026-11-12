Ilhan Omar Offers to Help Don Leonard Fight Back Against Democratic Bullies

Play video content Video: Ilhan Omar Offers to Help Don Leonard Take On Democratic Bullies TMZ DC

Ilhan Omar says Congress is basically one big high school ... complete with bullies, cliques, and politicians ready to eat the new kid alive.

Jacob caught up with the Minnesota congresswoman Thursday on Capitol Hill ... asking about incoming Ohio Rep. Don Leonard, who claims senior Democrats threatened to make his life hell if he doesn't fall in line behind Hakeem Jeffries.

Omar told Jacob to send Leonard her way ... saying, "I've got some tips for him" ... and her advice was simple -- stand your ground, don't let anyone bully you, and never show weakness.

And she says nobody's ever tried intimidating her ... 'cause they know she's "not to be messed with."

Play video content Video: Don Leonard Says Fellow Democrats Threatened Him TMZ DC

As TMZ previously reported ... Leonard claims he was warned that committee assignments, legislative support and reelection backing could be withheld if he doesn't play ball.

Omar suggested Leonard may have mistaken tough political advice for threats ... but acknowledged Congress is full of cliques, telling him to find one willing to fight for him.