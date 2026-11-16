Russell Brand Investigated After Wife Relays Message From Prison Saying He's Not Guilty

Russell Brand is under investigation again by British authorities ... this time it's for allegedly using his wife to relay a message from behind bars while he serves time for rape and sexual assault convictions.

Here's the deal ... Russell's wife, Laura Gallacher, read a message on YouTube that she said was from Russell ... the message said, "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."

Problem is ... Russell may have broken some rules here.

A spokesperson for United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham says "Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances, prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments."

As a result, authorities in the UK announced that Russell is under investigation for potentially violating prison rules.

The PM's rep added ... "This is clearly appalling, and is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he's found to have broken the rules."

Last week, Russell was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting 3 others.